Dr. Zev Rosenwaks, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zev Rosenwaks, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenwaks works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Bleeding Disorders
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Bleeding Disorders

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 14, 2018
What is Dr. Rosenwaks' office phone number to make an appointment? It is likely that my daughter may contact Dr. Rosenwaks.
— Nov 14, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Zev Rosenwaks, MD
About Dr. Zev Rosenwaks, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093805038
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Johns Hopkins
Residency
  • LI Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
Internship
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Medical Education
  • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Board Certifications
  • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zev Rosenwaks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenwaks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenwaks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenwaks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosenwaks works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenwaks’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenwaks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenwaks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenwaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenwaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

