Dr. Zev Nevo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Nevo, DO
Overview
Dr. Zev Nevo, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nevo works at
Locations
-
1
NESS - Nevo Sports and Spine4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 202, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 304-9961Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nevo?
Great Doctor willing to find solutions to get you back on the mend quickly
About Dr. Zev Nevo, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1366869216
Education & Certifications
- Bodor Clinic in Interventional Sports, Spine and Regenerative|Bodor Clinic, Napa, Ca
- Kessler Inst For Rehab-Nj Med Sch|Rutgers NJMS / Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation (NJ)
- Maimondes Med Ctr|Maimonides Medical Center (NY)
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nevo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nevo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nevo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevo works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nevo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nevo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.