Dr. Zev Maycon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zev Maycon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maycon works at
Gastroenterology Clinic & Endoscopy1622 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 399-7215
Mill Creek Endoscopy Suites Inc1220 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-0131
Mill Creek Endoscopy Suites Inc1210 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 399-7215
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I think he’s better than the other doctors I’ve had. He listens very well to me, sometimes does have a rush. But mainly he sits & answers my concerns & questions fully, he noticed in my records before seeing him I have a ton of gastro issues. So I think he get’s how I have concerns & questions. He’s been very caring to me throughout my time with him (2018-now). Only issue I have is sometimes when I call about prescription refills, certain nurses aren’t that nice. Also when I explain to him I need refills on things (especially some where if I don’t have any & the pharmacy has to contact him, my insurance has to go through a whole prior authorization again for specific medications). Other wise great staff at visit, he’s pretty decent/great at visit except sometimes depending on appointment time there is a long wait.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
