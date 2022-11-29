Dr. Zev Lagstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Lagstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zev Lagstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Zev Lagstein MD Facc3017 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 870-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for two years and couldn’t be happier. He doesn’t rush you. He always answers all of my questions. You won’t find a more compassionate doctor anywhere. Everyone in the community loves him. Now I know why. It’s worth the 45 minute drive.
About Dr. Zev Lagstein, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1104873876
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz Health Scis Center
- Hebrew U
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagstein has seen patients for Chest Pain, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lagstein speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagstein.
