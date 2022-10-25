Dr. Zev Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Frankel, MD
Dr. Zev Frankel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Valley Heart Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Dr. Frankel is very thorough and doesn’t rush the visit. He takes time to answer questions.
About Dr. Zev Frankel, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477758670
- New York University Medical Ctr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
