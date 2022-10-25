Overview

Dr. Zev Frankel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.