Dr. Zev Carroll, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Carroll works at Zev E Carroll MD PC in Hewlett, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.