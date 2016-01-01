Overview

Dr. Zetan Nie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CHENGDU COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nie works at Dr.Zetan Nie in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.