Dr. Zeshaun Khawaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zeshaun Khawaja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Khawaja and his nurse Terri were great. They answered all of our questions and took time to review my husbands MRI after the appointment after we forgot to bring it in. They made us feel very comfortable and helped ease our anxiety about stroke.
About Dr. Zeshaun Khawaja, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1578708244
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Khawaja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khawaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khawaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khawaja has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khawaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawaja.
