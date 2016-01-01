See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Neurology
7 years of experience
Dr. Zeshan Mudasir, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mudasir works at Valley Hospital Residency Prgrm in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Valley Hospital Residency Prgrm
    620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106
    Platinum Hospitalists
    10624 S Eastern Ave Ste A-955, Henderson, NV 89052

  Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia Evaluation
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects

About Dr. Zeshan Mudasir, DO

  Neurology
  7 years of experience
  English
  1124405782
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
