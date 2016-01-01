Dr. Zeshan Mudasir, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudasir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeshan Mudasir, DO
Overview
Dr. Zeshan Mudasir, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Mudasir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Hospital Residency Prgrm620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 633-0207
-
2
Platinum Hospitalists10624 S Eastern Ave Ste A-955, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mudasir?
About Dr. Zeshan Mudasir, DO
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1124405782
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudasir works at
Dr. Mudasir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.