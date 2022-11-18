See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (167)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Hyder works at Diveris Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bone & Joint Specialists, PC
    3800 Saint Mary Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-3360
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Bone & Joint Specialists PC
    801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-3360
  3. 3
    Nwi Spine Institute
    11055 Broadway Ste A, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 797-7463
  4. 4
    Nwi Spine Institute
    1551 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 797-7463
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Pinnacle Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Conservative and Complex Management of Spinal Column Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hyder?

    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Hyder did my neck surgery a few months ago .I was afraid of getting a fusion and came to cause I wanted a different option. My coworker had surgery with Dr Hyder and had rave reviews, plus he was back to work in a few weeks. As a single parent I can’t afford to miss work. I went back to work with my arm numbness gone right away. I had an artificial disc replacement done in my neck. A little sore throat was the only discomfort I felt. Great Doctor and awesome staff. Than
    J peters — Nov 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO
    About Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1124263991
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Back Institute--Spine Fellowship
    Residency
    • Midwestern University-Orthopedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois Urbana/Champaign
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyder has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

