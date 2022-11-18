Overview

Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Hyder works at Diveris Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Munster, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.