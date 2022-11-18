Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO
Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Bone & Joint Specialists, PC3800 Saint Mary Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 795-3360Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Bone & Joint Specialists PC801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 795-3360
Nwi Spine Institute11055 Broadway Ste A, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 797-7463
Nwi Spine Institute1551 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 797-7463Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr Hyder did my neck surgery a few months ago .I was afraid of getting a fusion and came to cause I wanted a different option. My coworker had surgery with Dr Hyder and had rave reviews, plus he was back to work in a few weeks. As a single parent I can’t afford to miss work. I went back to work with my arm numbness gone right away. I had an artificial disc replacement done in my neck. A little sore throat was the only discomfort I felt. Great Doctor and awesome staff. Than
About Dr. Zeshan Hyder, DO
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1124263991
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute--Spine Fellowship
- Midwestern University-Orthopedic Surgery
- Midwestern University
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University Of Illinois Urbana/Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
