Dr. Zeron Ghazarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeron Ghazarian, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Ghazarian works at
Locations
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is just small way to tell you, how much you are appreciated for being the kind, caring and compassionate doctor that you are. Thank you so much, for all you’ve done. You take care of my sister. October 2019.
About Dr. Zeron Ghazarian, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1063785756
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College / St. Josephs Regional Medical Center
- New York Medical College / St. Josephs Regional Medical Center
- University of Aleppo
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghazarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghazarian works at
Dr. Ghazarian has seen patients for Respiratory Failure and Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghazarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.