Overview

Dr. Zephyrene Villaluz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Villaluz works at Optum - Family Medicine in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.