Dr. Zeph Okeke, MD
Dr. Zeph Okeke, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City233 7th St Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 294-7666
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr Okeke takes the time to sit and explain everything. He is kind and honest. One of the best doctors I have had the priveledge of caring for me.
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
