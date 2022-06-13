Dr. Miro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD
Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Professional Medical Associates LLC2301 N University Dr Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 962-4680
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
she is terrific. I would recommend her to anyone who wants a thorough MD.
About Dr. Zenobia Miro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174625784
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Miro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Miro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miro.
