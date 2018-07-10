Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chicarilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD
Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Zeno N Chicarilli MD5 Durham Rd Ste A1, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-7766
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (949) 852-3400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Chicarilli is great! He removed my tumor, from my upper lip, no scar!!
About Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326056979
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chicarilli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chicarilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chicarilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chicarilli has seen patients for Wound Repair, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chicarilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chicarilli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chicarilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chicarilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chicarilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.