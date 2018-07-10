See All Plastic Surgeons in Guilford, CT
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Chicarilli works at ZENO N CHICARILLI MD in Guilford, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zeno N Chicarilli MD
    5 Durham Rd Ste A1, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-7766
  2. 2
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 10, 2018
    Dr Chicarilli is great! He removed my tumor, from my upper lip, no scar!!
    Guilford, CT — Jul 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD
    About Dr. Zeno Chicarilli, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326056979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
