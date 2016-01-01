Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zenja Watkins, MD
Dr. Zenja Watkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Tpmg S Sacramento Elk Grove Laboratory9201 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 478-5300
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
