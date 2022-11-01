Dr. Zenia Aguilera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenia Aguilera, MD
Dr. Zenia Aguilera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
Eye Hope Clinic9655 S Dixie Hwy Ste 102, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Miami Childrens Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 571-8750Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Aguilera has been my son's doctor since he was 6 months old and now he is 5 years old. My son has a very severe visual impairment and I have received nothing but understanding and professionalism from her. My son loves her as much as we do. As parents, I think it is important to have a doctor who responds and is always there to help. We highly recommend the doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1578739744
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Ophthalmology
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- ISCM Santiago de Cuba
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Aguilera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilera has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Exotropia and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguilera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aguilera speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.