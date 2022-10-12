See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Zenette Leao, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zenette Leao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Leao works at Gynecology Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc.
    516 Innovation Dr Ste 305, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 312-8221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Mastodynia
Colposcopy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Mastodynia
Colposcopy

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I’ve always had a very pleasant experience whenever I meet with Dr. Leao. I’ve been seeing her for a few years and went in for a wellness visit recently. She’s very thorough, inviting, and makes me feel as if my issues are important. She always has suggestions to address problems moving forward. A great and satisfying experience, if a gynecologist visit can be described as such. I would definitely recommend her as an excellent gynecologist.
    Claudette Altman — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Zenette Leao, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720014913
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zenette Leao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leao works at Gynecology Specialists in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Leao’s profile.

    Dr. Leao has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

