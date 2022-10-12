Dr. Zenette Leao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenette Leao, MD
Dr. Zenette Leao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Mid-atlantic Womens Care Plc.516 Innovation Dr Ste 305, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8221
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I’ve always had a very pleasant experience whenever I meet with Dr. Leao. I’ve been seeing her for a few years and went in for a wellness visit recently. She’s very thorough, inviting, and makes me feel as if my issues are important. She always has suggestions to address problems moving forward. A great and satisfying experience, if a gynecologist visit can be described as such. I would definitely recommend her as an excellent gynecologist.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1720014913
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
