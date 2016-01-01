Dr. Zenaida Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenaida Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zenaida Santos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
-
1
United Medical Clinic7708 Broadway Fl 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 565-3144
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
About Dr. Zenaida Santos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1396743266
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.