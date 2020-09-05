Dr. Zenaida Rosado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zenaida Rosado, MD
Overview
Dr. Zenaida Rosado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 1338, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-0943
Wca Upmc Magee Moon1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd Ste B, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 788-4963
University of Pittsburgh Physician2674 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Directions (724) 846-0430
Tri State Gynecology Inc690 State Ave, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 775-8038
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
.Very good demeanor. Isn’t rushed.
About Dr. Zenaida Rosado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosado accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosado speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.