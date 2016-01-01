Overview

Dr. Zenaida Racho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.



Dr. Racho works at ZENAIDA E RACHO MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.