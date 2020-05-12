Overview

Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Gabriel works at Zena Medical in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

