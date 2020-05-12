Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD
Overview
Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Locations
Zena Medical359 San Miguel Dr Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 200-8222
Ulmer Dermatology1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 819, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 435-5621
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Zena Gabriel by my trusted internist several years ago. I have a history of skin cancer, so wanted someone skilled and thorough. Dr. Gabriel has been that and more, she has been outstanding. Through a skin care regimen she directs, I have been able to greatly reduce the problems and need for biopsies, freezes and Mohs procedures. I feel that she cares and takes the time to explain as well as treat. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California At Berkeley
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabriel speaks Greek and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.