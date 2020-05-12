See All Dermatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD

Dermatology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Gabriel works at Zena Medical in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zena Medical
    359 San Miguel Dr Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 200-8222
  2. 2
    Ulmer Dermatology
    1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 819, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 435-5621

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
I was referred to Dr. Zena Gabriel by my trusted internist several years ago. I have a history of skin cancer, so wanted someone skilled and thorough. Dr. Gabriel has been that and more, she has been outstanding. Through a skin care regimen she directs, I have been able to greatly reduce the problems and need for biopsies, freezes and Mohs procedures. I feel that she cares and takes the time to explain as well as treat. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679769954
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Academy of Dermatology
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • University of California, San Diego Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of California At Berkeley
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zena Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Hair Loss, Itchy Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

