Dr. Zeljka Chobanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zeljka Chobanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They graduated from Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chobanov works at
Kettering Brain & Spine520 Eaton Ave Ste 102, Hamilton, OH 45013 Directions (513) 867-7400
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
She is a sweet and amazing doctor.
- Neurology
- English, Croatian
- 1619937158
- Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka
