Dr. Zeljka Chobanov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They graduated from Medicinski Fakultet Vladimir Bakaric, Rijeka and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chobanov works at Kettering Health Brain & Spine Center in Hamilton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.