Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD
Overview
Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Harlem Hospital Center
Dr. Yilma works at
Locations
1
San Tan Cardiovascular Center LLC6859 E Rembrandt Ave Ste 117, Mesa, AZ 85212 Directions (480) 632-1577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Akdhc LLC6740 S Kings Ranch Rd Ste 103, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 Directions (602) 570-7073
3
San Tan Cardiovascular Center3980 E Riggs Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249 Directions (480) 895-0784
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- White Mountain Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yilma has made a difference in me being here today. She was the cardiologist that put in my 1st stent when I had a heart attack. She's been my cardiologist ever since. She has a sincere care about her heart patients. I have been so glad for the rehab program that's at her Mesa office. The staff is also kind and caring. They have made sure I've received whatever care I've needed.
About Dr. Zelalem Yilma, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Amharic and Italian
- 1164421251
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
