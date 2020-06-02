Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeinab Saleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeinab Saleh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5900
2
Northville Health Center39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (888) 229-3065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I used to go to Dr. Saleh when she was in Monroe, MI. I loved her! She really listened to my complaints, and took her time with me, which is something most other doctors don't do anymore. When she moved her practice, I was sad. I haven't seen her in a few years, but I will be going back to her very soon!
About Dr. Zeinab Saleh, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1508096629
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
