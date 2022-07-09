Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Amil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
Dr. El Amil works at
Locations
-
1
St Elizabeth Health Center1044 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 746-7211
-
2
Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital667 Eastland Ave SE, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 841-4177
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Amil on referral from my PCP concerning some slight abnormal bloodwork. She was very kind and knowledgeable. She took her time in going over everything and asking were there any questions and then discussing her course of action. I appreciate the way everything was handled.
About Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1467693895
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
