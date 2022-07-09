Overview

Dr. Zeina El Amil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. El Amil works at Mercy Health in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.