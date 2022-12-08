Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dajani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Dajani works at
Locations
Denver Skin Doctors4500 E 9th Ave Ste 640, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (612) 743-7970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dajani is very professional and thorough. I have never had such complete skin checks with any other physician. While she is examining you she will ask questions about your health, life, etc. Extremely efficient.
About Dr. Zeina Dajani, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
