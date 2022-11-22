Overview

Dr. Zehra Kapadia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor U MC



Dr. Kapadia works at Texas Breast Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.