Dr. Zehra Cumber, DO
Dr. Zehra Cumber, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Parkside Clinic LLC5600 Spring Park Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 737-5000
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumber.
