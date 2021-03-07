Dr. Zeev Weitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeev Weitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeev Weitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Weitz works at
Locations
Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeons PC29 Fox St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 338-7140
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C.360 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent
About Dr. Zeev Weitz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1285660043
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Meir Hosp
- Israel Tech Inst, Haifa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitz has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weitz speaks Hebrew.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.