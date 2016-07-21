Overview

Dr. Zeeshan Shaikh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical And Dental College and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Shaikh works at Southwest Urgent Care & Family Practice, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.