Overview

Dr. Zeeshan Perveze, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Perveze works at Arizona Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.