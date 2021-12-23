See All Podiatric Surgeons in Rochester, MI
Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Husain works at Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute in Rochester, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute
    1135 W University Dr Ste 305, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
    Feet First Podiatry
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 624-8338
    Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute
    13350 24 Mile Rd Ste 600, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Mclaren Oakland

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Husain for about 4 years, and couldn't recommend him any higher than I do. In the past I've had a broken ankle, nerve damage, and a knee replacement, all on the right side. Because of the numerous traumas, I had developed a limp and seen a number of foot/ankle specialists to no avail. After meeting with Dr. Husain, he said he could help, and soon did a plaster casting of both feet, had custom orthotics made from carbon fiber on a 3D printer, and boom! After wearing the orthotics out of the office the first day, I was stunned at how my gait changed, and there was no more pulling in either knee or hip. I have been going strong ever since and have recommended him to numerous people. Professional, forthright, and caring, along with his really great staff.
    Beth Markel — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Bengali
    • 1629079769
    Education & Certifications

    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • MIT
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
