Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Husain works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute1135 W University Dr Ste 305, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (586) 725-3444
-
2
Feet First Podiatry2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 624-8338
-
3
Great Lakes Foot and Ankle Institute13350 24 Mile Rd Ste 600, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 725-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Husain for about 4 years, and couldn't recommend him any higher than I do. In the past I've had a broken ankle, nerve damage, and a knee replacement, all on the right side. Because of the numerous traumas, I had developed a limp and seen a number of foot/ankle specialists to no avail. After meeting with Dr. Husain, he said he could help, and soon did a plaster casting of both feet, had custom orthotics made from carbon fiber on a 3D printer, and boom! After wearing the orthotics out of the office the first day, I was stunned at how my gait changed, and there was no more pulling in either knee or hip. I have been going strong ever since and have recommended him to numerous people. Professional, forthright, and caring, along with his really great staff.
About Dr. Zeeshan Husain, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Bengali
- 1629079769
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- MIT
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
