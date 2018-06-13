Overview

Dr. Zeenat Parveen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Parveen works at Northwestern Medicine in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.