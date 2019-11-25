Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
El Rio Southwest Pharmacy1500 W Commerce Ct, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 806-2650
- 2 450 W Paseo Redondo Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85701 Directions (520) 670-3909
-
3
El Rio Health Center-el Pueblo101 W Irvington Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 573-0096
-
4
El Rio Health Center - Cherrybell1230 S Cherrybell Stra, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 670-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson?
I have seen Dr. Chowdshury many times at El Rio and contrary to other reviews, I believe she cares very much for her patients. Her manner is direct and formal, but she expressed great concern about my following up on screenings and tests. I believe some of the bad experiences people have relates to El Rio itself. Though the clinic has a very good mission of community service, they are OVERWHELMED. All my experience with El Rio has been full of delays, mix ups with prescriptions, difficulty getting records transferred.....on and on. I don't think it is the fault of individual doctors as much as an inefficient system. Sometimes the doctors ARE in a hurry, but I don't think it is because they don't care.....it's because they have so many, too many patients to tend to.
About Dr. Zeenat Chowdhury-Jackson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1053491050
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson works at
Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson speaks Bengali.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury-Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.