Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD

Family Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Jinnah Postgrad Med Ctr and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Yamin works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Family Practice Associates
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Migraine
Ear Ache
Rash
Migraine
Ear Ache

Rash Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 21, 2020
Dr. Yamin was very pleasant, helpful, and knowledgeable of women of color health needs and issues. The office staff at the front desk were not as pleasant.
About Dr. Zeba Yamin, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, Hindi
  • Female
  • 1417274465
Education & Certifications

  • Kern Med Ctr Bakersfield Fam Prac
  • Kern Med Ctr
  • Jinnah Postgrad Med Ctr
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

