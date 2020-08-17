Dr. Zeba Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeba Syed, MD
Dr. Zeba Syed, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Great results after bilateral corneal transplantation... I am seeing better than I have seen in my entire life!
About Dr. Zeba Syed, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst.-Anne Bates Leach Eye Hosp.
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.