Dr. Zeba Ali, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Michigan City.



Dr. Ali works at Children's and Family Health Clinic LLC in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.