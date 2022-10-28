Overview

Dr. Ze-Hui Han, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing U Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.



Dr. Han works at Iowa Ortho in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.