Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zdena Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Zdena Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Carepoint Health Bayonne Medical Center29 E 29th St, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t believe a doctor cares about me so much
About Dr. Zdena Rubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1962650770
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
