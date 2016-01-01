Dr. Adam Perkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Perkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Perkowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Dr. Perkowski works at
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Perkowski, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkowski works at
Dr. Perkowski has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perkowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.