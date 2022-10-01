Dr. El Khoury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaynoun El Khoury, MD
Dr. Zaynoun El Khoury, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sanford Broadway Medical Center and Stormont Vail Hospital.
South Texas Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, PLLC4330 Medical Dr Ste 325, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-7700Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Cotton-o'neil Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery830 Sw Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 270-8625
Desert Care Network: Heart Associates1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E318, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-1376
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Dr El Khoury and his staff are knowledgeable, professional and personable.
About Dr. Zaynoun El Khoury, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
