Overview

Dr. Zaynoun El Khoury, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sanford Broadway Medical Center and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. El Khoury works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiothoracic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Topeka, KS and Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.