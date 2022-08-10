Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Baghdad / College of Medcine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Milton Howard Conley MD Inc1401 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-3538Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hassan is an exceptional doctor. She is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable, and thorough. She explained everything in a very detailed and clear manner. She was kind and very patient with answering my questions and listening to my answers. She was not rushed at all. I greatly appreciate her help as I had been misdiagnosed by another doctor and was also unaware of a different diagnosis I do have. I highly recommend Dr. Hassan. I was treated very kindly at the front desk as well and on the phone when I scheduled my appointment, which I also appreciate. Thank you very much!
About Dr. Zaynb Hassan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295080984
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Hurley MC-Mich State U
- Hurley MC-Mich State U
- University of Baghdad / College of Medcine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.