Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. 

Dr. Radwan works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Pearland, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics II - Pearland
    10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 120, Pearland, TX 77584
  2. 2
    UT Physicians Orthopedics - League City
    2555 Gulf Fwy S # 500, League City, TX 77573

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Aug 27, 2021
    I feel so blessed to have made that first appointment with Dr. Radwan. I have lived in chronic pain the last few years because my diagnoses are multiple and have damaged my joints. Dr. Radwan is personable, he LISTENS and never rushes through my appointments. Options are offered & explained. In the past year Dr. Radwan has replaced my hip & right knee and the relief has improved my quality of life - my goal is to travel again! He will soon replace my left knee. I have referred my family & friends to Dr. Radwan. His office always responds to my calls & emails. I so appreciate the genuine kindness of Dr. Radwan's & his staff, but I'm hoping we're done replacing my body parts.??
    Carrol Jeffers — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Zayde Radwan, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1154686038
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radwan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Radwan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radwan on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Radwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

