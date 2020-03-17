Dr. Arbabi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarshid Arbabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zarshid Arbabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Arbabi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arbabi?
My husband and I loved Dr. Arbabi we already miss her tremendously, she was so concerned at each visit and made us always feel we could contact her at anytime the best VA primary doctor he has seen. Wishing her well but missing her terribly
About Dr. Zarshid Arbabi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1366693954
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbabi accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbabi works at
Dr. Arbabi speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.