Dr. Zarmina Aman, MD
Overview
Dr. Zarmina Aman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Aman works at
Locations
Charles Shidlofsky O.d. P.A.5934 W Parker Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 473-0973
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aman is a blessing to me and my family. Love her. She is available whenever I need her. She made my delivery process very easy and comfortable. Would highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Zarmina Aman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225229164
Education & Certifications
- Saint Johns Hospital,Detroit
- Saint Johns Hospital, Detroit
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aman speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.