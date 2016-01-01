Dr. Zarmen Israelian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Israelian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zarmen Israelian, MD
Overview
Dr. Zarmen Israelian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Israelian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ioana Bina MD801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 102, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 265-2242
-
2
Adventist Health Physicians Network544 N Glendale Ave Ste B, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 265-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Israelian?
About Dr. Zarmen Israelian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1417911314
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- U Med Ctr-U Nev
- Metrowest Med Ctr
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israelian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Israelian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israelian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Israelian works at
Dr. Israelian speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Israelian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israelian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israelian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israelian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.