Dr. Zarmen Israelian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Israelian works at Bina and Khorsandi Mds in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.