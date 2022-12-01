Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vendal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays.
Dr. Vendal works at
Locations
Westlake Eye Specialists5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste F200, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 472-4011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Realeyes Vision Center218 E Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (512) 472-4011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ready for new Changes/outlook one of the best visit I have had
About Dr. Zarmeena Vendal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770534737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
