Overview

Dr. Zarmeena Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Auburn, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.