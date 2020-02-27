Overview

Dr. Zarine Mistry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Mistry works at Sentara Medical Grp Physical and URG in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.